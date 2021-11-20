Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero will announce his retirement from football at a press conference next week, according to reports coming out of Spain.

The 33-year-old former Manchester City star had already been ordered by doctors to rest until the new year after he was diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia following Barca's La Liga encounter with Alaves last month.

Aguero was withdrawn from the action in the first half of the match at Camp Nou, suffering from chest pains. The fixture marked only his fifth appearance since joining the Blaugrana from City over the summer. It now seems it will also be the last of his career.

Spanish journalist - and Aguero's close pal - Gerard Romero revealed in a tweet on Saturday afternoon that the Argentinian will be hanging up his boots with immediate effect due to his medical issues.

Fellow journalist Fabrizio Romano also posted on the social media platform to back up Romero's initial report, adding: "The decision has been made and Barcelona have been informed. Barcelona press conference to clarify the situation expected next week.'

Aguero may only have scored one goal in his brief association with Barcelona - a late consolation in a 2-1 El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid.

However, his career has been laden with goals elsewhere.

Aguero found the net on more than 100 occasions for Atletico Madrid, before a 2011 move took him to the Etihad Stadium.

Across a decade-long stay at Man City, Aguero became the club's record scorer, notching a mammoth 260 goals.

His 184 strikes in the Premier League for City see him sit fourth on the competition's list of all time scorers. He'll also go down in English football folklore for that last-gasp goal against QPR which secured City their first top-flight title in 44 years.

Aguero has also smashed 41 goals in 101 appearances at international level. His Argentina colleagues - including Lionel Messi - paid tribute to him before their recent World Cup qualifier with Brazil with a banner that read: ‘We are all with you Kun’.

If, as expected, Aguero does call time on his playing days over the next week, he leaves behind a sparkling legacy that few will ever be able to match.

