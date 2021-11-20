Tottenham transfer news: Spurs set to reignite interest in £72m rising star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons that Tottenham will make a stunning January move to sign Lautaro Martinez.

Spurs were linked with the Argentine, valued at £72m by Transfermarkt, this summer, although the Inter Milan forward stayed in Italy and has since signed a new long-term contract at the San Siro.

However, with Antonio Conte still in desperate need of another frontman to provide competition for Harry Kane, Jones believes that Tottenham will try their luck when the January window reopens.

What happened with Martinez this summer?

Following Carlos Vinicius' return to Benfica after his disappointing loan spell at Spurs last season, the north London outfit badly needed to add someone to their attacking department.

Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic had been on their radar, but just seven days before their Premier League opener against Manchester City, Tottenham had reportedly agreed a £60m fee with Inter for Martinez.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Martinez, who's scored more than 20 Serie A goals since the beginning of last season, the majority of which coming under Conte, was being signed to play alongside Harry Kane despite his ongoing transfer saga with City at the time.

Nothing materialised, though, and the Argentinian remained with the Italian giants, whilst Spurs' attempts of bringing him to the Premier League were dealt an even bigger blow when he signed a new deal last month.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

However, Jones reckons that despite committing his future to Inter until the summer of 2026, Conte will be pushing to reunite with the forward in January.

What did Jones say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm told Lautaro Martinez is someone they're going to look back towards again in January."

How Brendan Rodgers would TRANSFORM Man United! Tactical analysis on The Football Terrace...

Where would Martinez fit in at Tottenham?

With Conte's appointment leading to a change in formation to a back three and a front two, it makes perfect sense for Spurs to be targeting another striker.

In the early stages of Conte's spell, Kane has played on his own through the middle, partnered by wide men Heung Min Son and Lucas Moura.

1 of 12 Did Tottenham Hotspur sign Moussa Sissoko on transfer deadline day in 2016? Yes No

However, Martinez's arrival would most likely prevent that given he's only ever played as a winger three times in his entire career.

Therefore, one of Kane or Martinez would potentially drop deeper behind the front two, allowing the full-backs to push on and provide the width.

Having Son, Kane and Martinez at his disposal could leave Conte with some tough decisions, but it would leave Tottenham with one of the most lethal strike forces in European football.

News Now - Sport News