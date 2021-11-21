Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Richard Riakporhe set himself up rather nicely for a world title shot in 2022 with a devastating fifth-round knockout of Olanrewaju Durodola at Wembley Arena.

Riakporhe, 31, stopped Durodola, 41, in the opening seconds of round five in the main event of a BOXXER Fight Night card on Saturday.

The British cruiserweight floored the Nigerian in the fifth round with a crushing left hook, before a barrage of unanswered shots forced the referee to wave off the fight a few moments later.

The knockout had been coming and Riakporhe embraced his coach Angel Fernandez in celebration after delivering the final blow.

Fighting on the Riakporhe-Durodola undercard, Natasha Jonas looked every inch the former Olympian as she cruised to a landslide decision victory over Vaida Masiokaite.

'Miss GB' was making her first appearance on Sky Sports since failing in her bid to dethrone unified lightweight champion Katie Taylor in her last bout in May.

But despite the result, Jonas insisted she still wasn't completely satisfied with her performance.

"It's been three years since I boxed in front of a crowd and was in the home corner," Jonas told Sky Sports.

"I wanted to get ring rust off, and I was rusty.

"A big year, next year, with the titles that I've been dreaming of for so long.

"I want to get those belts.

"I feel like I deserve them, I'm good enough, I've been unlucky on occasions.

"There are champions out there that I'm not afraid of. I'm not scared to go up a weight or down a weight.

"If you've got a belt at 130lbs, 140lbs or 147lbs? Anyone can get it!"

Meanwhile, Adam Azim retained his unbeaten record with a knockout win over Stu Greener.

The 19-year-old, who has long been touted as one of the hottest prospects in British boxing, certainly lived up to the pre-fight billing as he broke his opponent's willpower with a crunching body shot.

Speaking after the fight, trainer Shane McGuigan said: "It was fantastic.

"He's come out, he's entertained, he's given you a knockout win.

"I think this kid is going to be a special, special talent."

Earlier older brother Hassan beat Ivan Njegac, also by stoppage.

'The Hitman' claimed a first-round win in his professional debut at welterweight.

Hassan barely broke a sweat as he cruised past the Croatian.

