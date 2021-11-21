Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

David de Gea came out swinging after Manchester United's 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday.

Through all the dreadful performances that have sullied the Red Devils over the 2021/22 season, De Gea is one of few United players who can actually feel proud about their output and form.

If it wasn't for De Gea rekindling the shot-stopping brilliance of his pre-2018 pomp, there's good reason to think that United would have tumbled even further down the Premier League table.

De Gea's anomalously good form

From his masterclass against Manchester City to the wonder save at Wolverhampton Wanderers, De Gea has bailed out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on more occasions than anyone would like to admit.

And although his performance in the Watford drubbing wasn't necessarily a vintage one, the 31-year-old didn't do too much wrong in a display that saw him save two Ismaïla Sarr penalties.

As such, it didn't feel hypocritical or righteous when De Gea unabashedly took apart United's dire showing at Vicarage Road during his press duties after the final whistle.

Watford vs Man Utd match Reaction (Football Terrace)

De Gea's brutally honest interview

It was quite eye-opening to see De Gea speaking with such confident disdain for how the Red Devils went about their performance, quipping that the team simply don't know how to defend.

"It was embarrassing, the way we played today," De Gea said to BBC Sport. "The first half was very poor - it's not acceptable for this club and the level of players that we have. It's another nightmare.

"There's been some difficulties but I don't really know what to say. I have been in difficult moments with this club but we are in a difficult situation - we don't know what to do with the ball, we are conceding a lot of goals. It's a horrible moment.

"It's easy to say the manager and staff but the ones who are on the pitch are the players and they're the ones who have to score goals and fight on the pitch.

"We need to look at ourselves one by one and give more for the club and the fans. It's difficult to say why there was a performance like this - I don't know what to say.

"It's hard to be in the dressing room now - we are sad, we are angry. Personally I'm hurt - it's a very difficult moment for the whole club."

De Gea doesn't pull any punches

The former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper spoke with similar candour and honesty when he stepped in front of the Sky cameras, so be sure to check out his cutting comments with them down below:

Fair play, David, fair play.

Take a leaf out of De Gea's book

When you consider just how tepid United have been in recent weeks, it's been refreshing to see De Gea showing so much passion both on the pitch and in front of the cameras as a clear leader.

With so many Red Devils players needing to take a long, hard look at themselves for what has undoubtedly been a woeful run of form, everyone could frankly do with taking a leaf out of De Gea's book.

Say what you like about his unfiltered criticism of United's lowest or lows, but you certainly can't accuse him of backing down or hiding away no matter how crushing things are starting to become.

