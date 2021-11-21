West Ham transfer news: 'No doubt Irons are in the conversation' over £10m January deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United are ahead of Newcastle United in the race to sign Manchester United star Jesse Lingard, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Lingard spent the second half of last season on loan with West Ham United, where he scored nine goals and registered five assists in 16 appearances.

What's the latest news involving Lingard?

It has emerged that Manchester United's asking price for Lingard has been lowered to just £10million as they look to find a buyer for the Red Devils academy graduate ahead of the January transfer window.

United are looking to take advantage of their final opportunity to cash in on the 28-year-old as his £75,000-per-week contract is due to expire at the end of next June.

The Red Devils appear to be resigned to seeing Lingard depart as it was revealed discussions over a fresh agreement have collapsed, with the creative midfielder having no intention of reopening negotiations and potentially set to ask to see out the remainder of his deal by heading out on loan.

West Ham boss David Moyes was keen to sign Lingard on a permanent deal during the summer but he was left frustrated in his efforts after the 32-cap England ace opted to remain at Old Trafford and fight for his place.

But, speaking on the West Ham Way podcast, via Hammers.News, ExWHUemployee has claimed that Lingard would now welcome a return to the London Stadium.

According to football journalist Ekrem Konur, Newcastle and Southampton are also courting Lingard.

Barcelona and AC Milan are understood to be keeping tabs on Lingard's situation as well.

What has Dean Jones said about Lingard?

Jones believes West Ham are at the front of the queue to sign Lingard in January.

The transfer insider reckons the midfielder's previous spell at the London Stadium could prove crucial in Lingard's decision making.

Although Newcastle could offer the England international big wages thanks to becoming the richest club in the world last month, Jones still thinks Lingard would opt to head to east London rather than St James' Park.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "There's no doubt that West Ham are in that conversation.

"They are ahead of Newcastle in that sense as well."

Why is Lingard refusing to sign a new contract?

Lingard's frustrations come after being regularly overlooked by Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, with his opportunities limited.

He has revealed his disappointment at a lack of appearances, with Solskjaer claiming in September that Lingard is "unhappy".

Speaking on FIVE, via the Manchester Evening News, Rio Ferdinand insists Lingard offers something different and should depart if he is not given regular game-time.

