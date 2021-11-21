Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United players and staff were ‘in tears’ following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat away at Watford.

This is according to the Manchester Evening News [MEN], who understand that emotions were running high at Vicarage Road after the final whistle.

The report adds that many United players felt the Watford match was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final game in charge of the club.

Solskjaer was booed by United’s travelling supporters while attempting to apologise for another shambolic team performance.

The Norwegian coach, who initially took charge of the Red Devils on a temporary basis after Jose Mourinho was sacked in December 2018, is expected to be relieved of his duties on Sunday.

An emergency board meeting was called on Saturday evening and, according to Duncan Castles of The Sunday Times, concluded with co-chairman Joel Glazer deciding the time has come for the beleaguered Solskjaer to be replaced as manager.

Darren Fletcher is expected to be placed in temporary charge of the team for Tuesday night’s Champions League clash against Villarreal.

Bruno Fernandes defended Solskjaer after Watford defeat

Some of United’s players remained loyal to Solskjaer until the bitter end, including Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder was visibly annoyed when Man Utd fans booed Solskjaer at full-time. In response, he gestured towards himself and his teammates as if to say ‘we all take responsibility’.

The MEN don’t specify which players and staff members were crying in the aftermath of the Watford defeat, although it’s clear that Solskjaer’s imminent departure will come as a blow to some inside the Old Trafford dressing room.

Who will be the next Manchester United manager?

United’s hierarchy are now working to appoint a permanent replacement for Solskjaer.

Zinedine Zidane is currently the favourite to become the new Man Utd manager, although Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino, Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Hag of Ajax are all admired within Old Trafford.

Fletcher is set to take charge of the Villarreal game but it’s unclear which coach will be in charge for next Sunday’s daunting trip to Premier League leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

