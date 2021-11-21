Wolves transfer news: Doubts over £27m star's Molineux future emerge amid 'odd situation'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore is being courted by a number of clubs ahead of the January transfer window and a lack of playing time before the international break has led to question marks over his Molineux future, according to Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

Traore saw his minutes on the pitch dry up earlier this month after he was left on the bench against Everton and then afforded just 22 minutes during the defeat to Crystal Palace.

What's the latest transfer news involving Traore?

Traore has been the subject of interest from numerous clubs in recent months, with Spanish giants Barcelona being the latest heavyweight to track the pacy wide-man.

The 25-year-old came through the ranks at the Nou Camp and made just four senior appearances before moving on.

Barcelona's La Liga rivals Valencia are also known to be among Traore's suitors and, according to respected football journalist Ekrem Konur, are preparing to lodge a bid.

Spanish media outlet El Nacional has reported that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on Traore, meaning he could still remain in the Premier League even if he leaves Molineux.

The speculation comes after Wolves opted against cashing in on Traore during the summer transfer window as, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, they turned down a £30million bid from Tottenham Hotspur as the deadline loomed due to only being willing to sanction a sale for £50million.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Traore?

Hatfield reckons not regularly playing the full 90 minutes could have an impact on whether Traore remains at Molineux.

The journalist feels failing to be at the forefront of Lage's plans in recent weeks could result in him looking elsewhere.

He thinks there is a chance the winger could depart in the January transfer window.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "It's a very odd situation. We've talked about the contract talks with Traore and the fact that he's not featuring week in, week out, playing 90 minutes is another issue."

What's the latest news involving Traore's contract situation?

It was reported in September that Traore was edging towards penning an extended deal worth £100,000-per-week.

That would have made Traore Wolves' joint-highest earner, alongside Joao Moutinho, but a fresh agreement has yet to be announced by Wolves.

As a result, Traore's current contract, which is worth £43,000-per-week, has a little over 18 months to run and is due to expire in the summer of 2023.

