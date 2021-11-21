Liverpool transfer news: £42m star 'would be one of the best replacements' for Wijnaldum

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool.com journalist Emmet Gates thinks Aurelien Tchouameni would be an excellent replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum at Anfield.

Wijnaldum left Liverpool in the summer to join PSG, and the Reds failed to add another midfielder to their squad in the remainder of the transfer window.

What's the latest news involving Tchouameni?

Despite being just 21 years of age, Tchouameni has already made his mark in his homeland, playing in Ligue 1.

The rising star has become a regular starter at Monaco since he arrived at the club in January 2020, and he has seven caps to his name at international level.

His performances have attracted the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe, with it being reported recently that Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all keen on bringing the holding midfielder, who Monaco value at €50m (£42m) to England.

What has Gates said about Tchouameni potentially joining Liverpool?

Gates likes what he has seen from Tchouameni so far, and believes he could fill the void left behind by Wijnaldum on Merseyside.

When asked about who could potentially take Wijnaldum's spot in the Liverpool team moving forwards, Gates mentioned Tchouameni, and told GIVEMESPORT: “There’s a number of players that you could say would be a Wijnaldum replacement, but he would be one of the best and he’s very young.”

Is Tchouameni good enough to follow in Wijnaldum's footsteps?

Wijnaldum rarely grabbed the headlines during his time at Liverpool, but there is a reason that Jurgen Klopp consistently named him in his starting XI.

The Dutchman brought balance to the team, as he provided defensive cover when Liverpool's full-backs charged forward, while he also offered a link between the back four and the front three as the side looked to break opponents down.

The Reds have tried several different players in their midfield trio alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson this season, but no one has been able to nail down their place in the line-up.

This just shows how hard it is to find someone who can pick up from where Wijnaldum left off, but if anyone can, Tchouameni might be the man for the job.

Some may question his age and whether he has the experience to succeed Wijnaldum, but he already looks at home in the French team, playing alongside the likes of N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba.

The 6 foot 2 international has shown that he has the tactical discipline that made Wijnaldum so successful at Liverpool, while he can also chip in with a goal or an assist from time to time - he managed six goal involvements in Ligue 1 last term.

Klopp badly needs someone who can bring some stability to the midfield, as it has been too easy to get at Liverpool's back four in recent weeks. With Tchouameni going from strength to strength, he could be the perfect addition to the squad in January or next summer.

