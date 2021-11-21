Tottenham transfer news: Spurs told to reach new agreement with 'top class' 136-cap star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge is hoping that Tottenham give Hugo Lloris a new deal.

The Frenchman is in his tenth season as a Spurs player, but his contract expires next summer, and he hasn't yet been offered fresh terms, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest news with Lloris?

The Tottenham captain has looked back to his best over the last 18 months, producing some brilliant performances for both club and country.

However, despite his impressive form, the 34-year-old doesn't appear to know exactly where he'll be playing his football this time next season, with his future still hanging in the balance.

Pierluigi Gollini arrived on loan from Atalanta in the summer, with a view to eventually becoming first-choice, but the Italian is only being used in Europe and the cups, a theme which is likely to continue if Lloris keeps playing at his current level.

In fact, Lloris, who's been capped 136 times by France, has perhaps never been in such control of the number one position having played every minute of the last 59 Premier League games dating back to a 1-1 draw at Burnley pre-lockdown.

Despite the odd mistake, Lloris has continued to prove himself as one of the more reliable keepers in the top-flight.

Therefore, Bridge has urged Tottenham to keep the France international, who earns £100,000 per-week, for at least another 12 months and deal with other areas on the pitch before signing a new goalkeeper.

What did Bridge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I would like to see Paratici, and Conte give him another year at least. He's good to have around and it saves another problem.

"Spurs have got so many issues elsewhere and you know we've got a top-class goalkeeper already."

Is Lloris Tottenham's best goalkeeper in the Premier League era?

Tottenham haven't exactly been blessed with many top shotstoppers over the previous 30 years or so.

Paul Robinson had the ability, epitomised by the fact he was once England's number one, but his time at Spurs was largely forgetful, whilst the likes of Ian Walker, Neil Sullivan and Kasey Keller simply weren't good enough.

Brad Friedel enjoyed a promising couple of seasons in north London, but he wasn't at the club long enough to be considered the best. Therefore, with almost 10 years' service and more than 350 appearances in a Tottenham shirt, not to mention he's a World Cup winner, Lloris takes that accolade.

