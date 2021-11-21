Crystal Palace transfer news: £31.5m star 'would have to take massive pay cut'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay would be shocked to see Anthony Martial sign for Crystal Palace in January.

The Frenchman has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and has started just twice in the Premier League this season, leading to serious doubts over his United future.

However, Barclay doesn't expect Selhurst Park to be his next destination if he does leave United.

What's the latest news with Martial?

Martial was once an important player at Manchester United, but his dip in form over recent years means that's no longer the case.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

The arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo has restricted him to mainly watching on from the sidelines this season, but the forward has scored just eight goals since the beginning of 2020-2021.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Martial, valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt, had enjoyed his best season as a United player two years ago but has dropped his level over the last 18 months and as a result, missed out on being named in France's Euro 2020 squad.

His overall goal record for United stands at 79, but Martial has dropped desperately down the pecking order, which had led to links with Palace, according to Fichajes.

But according to the Daily Star, Tottenham were linked with Martial in the summer, whilst West Ham, Everton and Aston Villa have all been mentioned as a potential destination for the 25-year-old.

How Brendan Rodgers would TRANSFORM Man United! Tactical analysis on The Football Terrace...

But Barclay has cast doubts over whether Crystal Palace would be a potential option for Martial despite their impressive recent form under Patrick Vieira.

What did Barclay say about Martial?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Would he even want to go to Crystal Palace? He's obviously out of favour at United, and they probably are looking to let him go, but I would be pretty shocked.

"He would either have to take a massive pay cut or Palace would have to go down a massively different route."

1 of 12 What shirt number does Christian Benteke wear for Crystal Palace? 20 10 9 11

Do Crystal Palace need Martial?

Being linked with players of the calibre of Martial makes it an exciting time for Palace, but right now, it wouldn't be outrageous to suggest that he wouldn't even get into their current team.

The France international has an impressive skill set and can obviously play out wide and through the middle, whilst he's played in the Champions League for several years, but Palace have the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard to occupy those front three roles and should therefore, arguably be looking to strengthen elsewhere.

News Now - Sport News