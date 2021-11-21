Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United are in the hunt for a new manager.

The crushing 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday night brought an end to the Old Trafford hierarchy's patience with Solskjaer, which - depending on who you ask - was either admirable or foolhardy.

However, with the Red Devils now having won just one of their last seven games in the league, it has never been clearer that a change in the technical area is needed to turn around their season.

Man Utd looking for new managers

But hiring a world-class coach in November certainly won't be easy and the club's inability to nail down a clear replacement was a big reason behind Solskjaer surviving as long as he has.

Now that the long game is out of the question, though, United will just have to hope that necessity is the mother of invention as they start pitching themselves to some of the world's finest managers.

And with everyone from Zinedine Zidane to Brendan Rodgers and Ralf Rangnick to Luis Enrique bobbing in and out of various reports, you'd be forgiven for losing track of United's reported targets.

Who could replace Solskjaer?

As such, we decided to take a closer look at who the bookmakers were touting as the Red Devils' most likely next manager in the wake of their crushing performance at Vicarage Road.

The general theme from the bookies on Sunday morning is that Zidane appears to be the favourite despite murmurs that he has reservations about taking the job halfway through a season.

As for the arrangement of Zidane's fellow contenders, we've taken to SkyBet to see how they shape up and have listed every coach who has been given at least a 50/1 chance of getting the call.

Favourites for the Man Utd job

So, without further ado, be sure to check out who SkyBet consider to be the 20 favourites to become the next permanent United manager at the time of writing down below:

=14. Nuno Espirito Santo - 50/1

=14. Luis Enrique - 50/1

=14. Julian Nagelsmann - 50/1

=14. Graham Potter - 50/1

=14. Diego Simeone - 50/1

=14. Julen Lopetegui - 50/1

=14. Gareth Southgate - 50/1

=9. Ronald Koeman - 40/1

=9. Roberto Martinez - 40/1

=9. Massimiliano Allegri - 40/1

=9. Marcelo Gallardo - 40/1

=9. Sir Alex Ferguson - 40/1

8. Ralf Rangnick - 33/1

=6. Michael Carrick - 25/1

=6. Mauricio Pochettino - 25/1

5. Laurent Blanc - 20/1

4. Erik ten Hag - 10/1

3. Darren Fletcher - 6/1

2. Brendan Rodgers - 2/1

1. Zinedine Zidane - 10/11

Zidane leads the way as favourite

A lot of the Old Trafford faithful will be rubbing their hands together at the prospect of Zidane.

Not only is 'Zizou' an incredible footballing mind and one of the greatest players in history, but he has proven winning pedigree after bagging three Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

However, if the Red Devils can't persuade the Frenchman to step out of his comfort zone, then Rodgers could well be saved from his current Leicester City predicament as second-favourite.

And while the appointment of Rodgers would certainly face a degree of backlash, you can rest assured that it wouldn't be panned in the same way as United following the Solskjaer route again.

It would be one thing to put either Carrick or Fletcher in temporary charge, but even the mother of all winning streaks wouldn't persuade United fans to want to give them the permanent position.

Then, elsewhere in the list, there are exciting prospects such as Ten Hag, Allegri, Simeone and Enrique as well as truly wild suggestions like Southgate, Potter and even a return from Ferguson.

As things stand, though, Zidane leads the way...

