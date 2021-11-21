Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Shawn Porter suffered a stoppage loss to Terence Crawford last night after his father and trainer Kenny Porter withdrew his son from the title bout.

If the decision to hook his own son from the fight wasn't brutal enough, Kenny then went on to deliver a savage assessment of the performance in his post-fight interview.

When asked why he chose to stop the fight, he stated: “Honestly, his preparation. He didn’t prepare like I wanted him to prepare.”

This was met by audible boos from the sold-out Las Vegas crowd.

He went on to say: "I didn’t want him in that situation. He fought a great fighter, the guy is super sharp, and he’s at a deficit, it’s like fighting this guy blindfolded.”

He then continued further by saying: “When guys get to certain levels, they believe they know what they’re doing, and they don’t necessarily take all the information.”

Porter appeared to blame his son for not taking advice in the pre-fight preparation. He called the decision “easy” and that “he had to protect him.”

The interview was very controversial and Errol Spence Jr, the current unified welterweight world champion and one of Crawford’s potential next opponents, tweeted: "If I was Shawn I wouldn’t pay my daddy lol."

Former welterweight world champion Andre Berto also tweeted: "Shawn’s dad does too much man, Porter did a great job but to say he wasn’t prepared and thinks he knows it all, just throwing him under the bus embarrassing the kid is wack. Porter did a hell of a job tonight."

Shawn Porter seemed visibly annoyed after the stoppage, as he struck the canvas with his fist while he lay on the ring, after being floored by Crawford in the 10th round.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Porter had also been floored earlier in the round, and he had also picked up a cut to his eye earlier in the fight after the pair clashed heads.

Porter has since announced his retirement from the sport, and he will retire with a professional record of 31-4-1, with 17 wins coming by knockout.

News Now - Sport News