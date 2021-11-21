Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United fans were livid with the 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday afternoon.

In a truly dire Premier League performance, the Red Devils brought down the curtain on the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era with their fifth defeat in seven games in the competition.

Goals from Joshua King, Ismaïla Sarr, Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis cancelled out Donny van de Beek's consolation strike with Harry Maguire picking up a red card for two quick-fire bookings.

Watford defeats ends Ole's reign

As such, Solskjaer made a special point of apologising to the fans who had made the trip down to Vicarage Road as he applauded and held his hands up in front of the away section.

Regardless of what you think about Solskjaer's reign at Old Trafford, you couldn't fault him for not fronting up to the defeat as he approached the fans face on ahead of any of the players.

Watford vs Man Utd Match Reaction (Football Terrace)

However, that doesn't mean that Solskjaer's gesture was met with universal praise as smatterings of boos and protestations could be heard from the away fans as their manager approached.

And it appeared to inspire an animated reaction from Bruno Fernandes, who could be seen gesticulating to the supporters as if to suggest that the players were just as much to blame.

Clearer footage of Fernandes vs Man Utd fans

Fernandes - who ultimately had to be escorted away by Fred - explained after the game that the defeat should be viewed as everybody's fault and not just Solskjaer's, hence his gesticulation.

And now even clearer videos of the Fernandes vs Man Utd fans episode have emerged on Twitter with Sky Sports posting a different angle and fans uploading their perspective of the confrontation.

Not only does it give the most comprehensive view of events that we've seen so far, but it also sums up the sad situation that United have found themselves in during the 2021/22 campaign.

So, to get a better idea of how Fernandes' interaction with the away support went down, be sure to check out the extended television footage, as well as the fan-filmed clip, down below:

What has become of United this season?

Sad scenes to watch

No matter where you stand on Fernandes venting his anger with the fans, the inescapable reality of the situation is that things should never be getting so bad for something like it to ever happen.

The fan footage, in particular, makes it even easier to hear some of the boos and abuse that was being thrown in Solskjaer's direction, which helps to elucidate Fernandes' decision process.

However, the combination of United fans being that disheartened with Solskjaer in the first place and Fernandes feeling the need to point to the players, too, just sums up the whole sorry situation.

It really does go to show how far that the Red Devils have fallen in the last few weeks and months, so they can only hope that a change in management sparks the upturn in form that they all desire.

