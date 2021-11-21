Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea underpinned their Premier League title credentials once again with a resounding win at Leicester City on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's side were simply too good for the Foxes as they left the King Power Stadium with three goals, and three points, in the bag.

The lunchtime kick off can often be a bit of banana skin, especially after an international break.

The Blues however, showed no signs of rust or legginess as they comfortably negotiated what, on paper, was a tricky afternoon.

Returning to the stage on which he put the entire footballing world on alert, N'Golo Kante gave us a stark reminder as to why he has been long considered one of the best defensive midfielders in the game.

While his ability to read play, break up attacks, and be just about everywhere on the pitch at all times is unrivalled, it was some of his attacking antics that really caught the eye yesterday.

Enter Giveaway

After Antonio Rudiger had opened Chelsea's account from a corner, Kante then took the business of goalscoring into his own hands with a superb solo effort.

Picking up the ball in the midfield, he charged unchecked towards goal before slotting the ball home from just outside the box.

He was, of course, humble in celebration, but deep down you can be sure Kante knew he had just scored a bit of a worldie.

That only seemed to spur him on going forward and, in the second half, he left Wilfried Ndidi treading water with a silky turn.

Ndidi is no slouch whatsoever, so to leave him skating around the place with such a simple little manoeuvre was rather impressive.

Unsurprisingly, fans were lapping up the fact Kante was once again proving that he is just in a different class.

The win took Chelsea to 29 points for the season, four clear of second place Liverpool with Manchester City yet to play this weekend.

There can be no doubting that the Blues mean business this season and, with Kante looking at his world-class best, they could be incredibly hard to stop.

1 of 23 Starting with FIFA 99: Who was this FIFA cover star? Dennis Bergkamp Ray Parlour Davor Suker Freddie Ljungberg

News Now - Sport News