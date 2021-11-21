Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure as Manchester United manager is over after he was sacked on Sunday morning.

United confirmed via a statement on their official website that Solskjaer had been axed after just under three years in the job.

Michael Carrick will be in charge of United’s forthcoming matches, starting with Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday night, before an interim manager is appointed until the end of the season.

“Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision,” United’s statement said. “While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.”

Solskjaer's highlight as Man Utd boss: The PSG victory

While his tenure ended badly, Solskjaer deserves credit for improving morale within the entire club after Jose Mourinho’s exit in December 2018.

He also led United to last season’s Europa League final and a second-place finish in the Premier League table.

However, the highlight of Solskjaer’s tenure was undoubtedly *that* epic 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League back in February 2019.

This was the match that convinced United’s hierarchy to change Solskjaer’s status from caretaker to permanent manager.

Gary Neville's interview with Ole after win vs PSG

It was also the match that led to some memorable post-match reactions from former United players Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand.

Neville interviewed Solskjaer after the match and began by saying: “Ole Gunnar. Three very quick questions for you: How long would you like on your contract? What would you like your salary to be? Where would you like the statue?”

Watch the interview here:

Neville was one of the first ex-United players to give thanks to Solskjaer after the Norwegian was sacked on Sunday:

Rio Ferdinand's 'Ole's at the wheel' video

And we can’t finish without casting our minds back to Ferdinand’s infamous reaction to United’s shock victory at the Parc des Princes.

There isn’t a single day that goes by that poor old Rio isn’t reminded of the BT Sport clip.

“Man United might not thank me but get the contract out, put it on the table, let him write whatever numbers he wants given what he’s done since he’s come in, and let him sign the contract.

“Ole’s at the wheel, man, he’s doing his thing. Man United are back [*rubs hands*]”

Oh, Rio.

In fairness, the legendary centre-back was only echoing the thoughts of almost every other United fan at the time.

It felt like Man Utd *were* back at the time. But little did anyone realise that it would mostly be downhill for Solskjaer after the best result of his managerial career to date.

