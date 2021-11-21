Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United tenure is at an end after he was given the sack on Sunday morning.

The apologetic 4-1 loss to Watford was the straw that broke the ailing camel's back with the hierarchy at United finally wielding the axe.

The Watford loss was just another in a long line of brutally disappointing results as United's once promising season chaotically lurched from one misery to the next.

The news of Solskjaer's departure was confirmed in a statement released by the club on Sunday morning:

“Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision,” United’s statement said.

“While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.”

Now, attentions will turn towards the appointment of his successor, with Michael Carrick set to take charge while the club go about installing an interim manager in the role.

In truth, there are very few tangible options available with Zinedine Zidane currently the favourite among the bookmakers.

There are reservations regarding Zizou, though, namely the fact that there would be a significant language barrier to overcome.

On top of that, it seems that club superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wants the club to go a different way in search of the new Old Trafford boss.

Bizarrely, it seems that Ronaldo has told the club they should go for current Spain national boss, Luis Enrique, per a report from Sky Sports.

Ronaldo has never worked with Enrique before, and so the desire to have him at United has come substantially out of left field.

Ultimately, whoever does take the job will find the club in a far better state than what Solskjaer was handed at the beginning of his reign.

The ingredients for success are all there in the playing squad and all it will take is the right man to wake the sleeping United giant.

