Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

A fight that divides opinion, as some think it over-delivered on the hype, while some think it failed in that regard.

Whatever you made of the fight, and the drama surrounding it, both before and after, you simply cannot deny that it was one of the biggest storylines in UFC history.

It was so big that the fight is often discussed to this day, with footage being shared on a consistent basis.

One piece of footage, which can be found on YouTube, shows Conor McGregor in his dressing room just before the fight and just after the fight. It's safe to say the difference is startling.

The footage before the fight shows McGregor bouncing about in the dressing room, looking in his element in front of the mirror before heading out. He was even watching the undercard at one point alongside his coach.

Footage after the fight, on the other hand, shows him looking devastated and dejected, with him slumped against the wall away from everyone else and staring into space.

The image of a broken man.

People say that the fight changed McGregor and it is hard to dispute that. A fan noted in the comment section: “I think Conor McGregor one day will be very grateful to Khabib Nurmagomedov for making him learn such a great lesson about the importance and value of humility.”

UFC 229: McGregor vs Khabib

The build-up to the fight was intense.

McGregor was different during the press conferences and weigh-ins prior to the fight and his trash-talk game along with his confidence also went up another level.

He arrived at the T-Mobile Arena that night with a big smile on his face and jokes were shared around. He was a man that was in the mood to take his lightweight title back.

In what was a humbling defeat for McGregor, he more than met his match in the cage as Khabib soundly wiped the floor with him.

Khabib, who was 10-0 in the UFC at that point, took the fight inside four rounds thanks to a submission. In that fourth and final round, the Russian successfully pulled off a rear-naked choke on McGregor, who had no choice but to tap out and concede the fight.

A brawl between the teams of the fighters then broke out in the aftermath of the heated affair, and eventually McGregor had to be escorted to his dressing room to stew in his defeat.

