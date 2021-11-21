Zinedine Zidane is favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after sacking

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Zinedine Zidane is currently the favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after he was sacked by Manchester United

Manchester United have won just one of their past seven Premier League matches and are seventh in the table, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea. and after a shocking 4-1 defeat to Watford The Glazers decided to axe Solskjaer.

Journalist and football expert Constantin Eckner has claimed that the United board are trying everything they can to sign Zinedine Zidane as their new permanent manager.

First-team coach Michael Carrick has been placed in temporary charge while United seek an interim manager to the end of the season. and below we take a look at the current odds with Betvictor, they show that Zidane is currently the favourite to be the new boss.

The Athletic claim that ‘reports suggesting’ Zinedine Zidane ‘is in line to imminently replace Solskjaer are wide of the mark’, they state that Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers as the ‘expensive option’ while Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino ‘is going nowhere’.

Former Real Madrid boss Lopetegui is ‘another potential option’ while Blanc – who is currently in charge of Qatari-based Al-Rayyan – would be a ‘possibility’ as an interim manager.

Meanwhile, Man Utd keeper David De Gea gave a damning verdict on their display at Watford, telling the BBC: “We don’t know what to do with the ball. We don’t know how to defend properly.

“It was embarrassing, the way we played. The first half was very poor – it’s not acceptable for this club and the level of players that we have.

