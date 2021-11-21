Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor “The Notorious” McGregor is probably the most popular fighter to ever be a part of MMA.

He is a former two-division UFC champion and is reputed as one of the highest-earning fighters in the company's history.

Quite simply, if McGregor is in a fight, you know it's going to be a sell-out and you know it's going to bring in a lot of money.

Along with his fighting skills, McGregor is also an entrepreneur who has made a name for himself in that field, and one of his ventures is McGregor FAST.

With the McGregor FAST programme, he shares his training regimes and helps everyone using the programme to get in shape.

The programme was first established to help McGregor develop past his physical limits. The creation involved the help of multiple leading doctors and sports scientists from all around the world.

McGregor has credited the use of this programme in helping him to compete at the highest level of combat sports.

The McGregor FAST [Fighting Aerobic/Anaerobic System of Training] is a programme that does long workouts, along with some short, high potent sessions.

The programme is designed to cater for each individual’s needs because a single type of training does not suit and will not work for everyone.

As this programme is focused on what McGregor uses himself, everything involved revolves around him. The devices that are commonly used are treadmills, bikes, rowing machines and punching bags.

In an ad for the programme, that has recently been shared on social media, McGregor, with a horse head mask on, for some bizarre reason, walks up to Peter Queally and says: “Today we’re going to find out if you can join the elite of the elite on the McGregor FAST programme. Good luck.”

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The video is just plain fun and is a really bizarre advert for McGregor to star in, but that’s what we’ve come to expect from the Irishman, as one fan says in the comments: “Idc what anyone says, I love Conor.”

It's easy to see why fans have been left rather surprised with the advert, though, with a handful replying to the tweet posted by @wiseguyMMA.

Below you can see just a few of the reactions.

News Now - Sport News