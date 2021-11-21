Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no longer the manager of Manchester United.

On the back of losing 4-1 to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, Solskjaer was given his marching orders less than 24 hours later with Michael Carrick named as temporary replacement.

United wrote in an official statement on Sunday morning: "Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision.

Man Utd confirm Solskjaer's exit

"While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future.

"His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments.

"He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family."

And the warm-hearted nature of United's statement has very much been reflected in the reaction of many supporters with a collective acknowledgement of Solskjaer's achievements for the club.

Solskjaer seen with Man Utd fans

Although it became clear that he wasn't the right man to take United forward any longer, there could never be any doubting his hard work and commitment to the club that he loves so dearly.

And that atmosphere of emotion and sadness couldn't have been clearer than when photos emerged from a United supporter who bumped into Solskjaer on the back of his dismissal.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that images uploaded by Twitter user @lukesellers98 showed the former United boss just minutes after leaving Carrington on the day of his departure.

The Red Devils supporter in question also went on to claim on Twitter that Solskjaer had told him that managing United had been an honour with one image showing the pair exchanging a hug.

The fan later clarified in reply to another Twitter user that Solskjaer had gotten out of the car in order to sign his leg, which features an impressive United tattoo, with the pair proceeding to embrace.

You can't help seeing these images and hearing the anecdote without feeling a little bit emotional.

A top bloke by all accounts

For all the genuine criticism of Solskjaer's time in the Old Trafford hot-seat, it seems almost universally agreed upon that the 48-year-old is a gentle, humble and caring human being.

Who knows, maybe that actually worked against him when it came to the high-pressure environment of football's biggest job, but Solskjaer can sleep easy knowing that the fans will always love him.

As the Red Devils said in their very own statement, Solskjaer's legendary status is eternal.

