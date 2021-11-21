Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In two separate tweets earlier this afternoon, Conor McGregor paid tribute to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by describing him as a “forever legend” and posting pictures of the Norwegian lifting trophies as a player at Manchester United.

The tweets from the UFC star came after it was confirmed that Solskjaer had been dismissed from his duties at Old Trafford, following weeks of speculation and uncertainty.

Ole and United were on a terrible run of form heading into this weekend's game with Watford, but after losing 4-1 at Vicarage Road, the decision was made to sack the former player.

The 4-1 thumping comes after embarrassing results against fierce rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

McGregor, like many other athletes who support United, felt the need to remind people what Ole achieved at the club and what a fantastic player he was.

Despite being from Dublin, McGregor is a massive United fan and has previously been seen hanging out with Cristiano Ronaldo, who is arguably the best player the red side of Manchester has ever had.

McGregor's tweet sums up the sentimental nature of Ole’s sacking. Ex-United players like Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand wanted the Norwegian to succeed, who, to an extent, did bring a level of excitement back into the club.

However, it is not a good sign when the fans of rival clubs want a manager to stay because they believe he is unqualified and want him to continue losing.

It is fair to say that a large portion of United fans also became fed up with Ole and yearned for someone with better credentials to make the most of their star-studded team.

What's Next for Conor?

As for McGregor, what is next for him in his UFC career?

There is speculation that he may fight Dustin Poirier for the fourth time, but how many fights does the Irishman have left in him? We must assume that if he loses to Poirier again, this is the end of McGregor in UFC.

Still, with his fame and ability to sell fights, this doesn’t mean we won’t see him fighting on other platforms.

If Jake Paul manages to beat Tommy Fury in their December bout, this could set up a massive fight between the Irishman and The Problem Child.

