Manchester United didn't have much to cheer about during the 4-1 defeat to Watford.

Despite having an international break to gather themselves after the crushing Liverpool and Manchester City defeats, the Red Devils produced more of the same with a tepid performance.

Joshua King, Ismaïla Sarr, Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis all found the back of the net for Watford on a miserable afternoon for United as Harry Maguire was also given his marching orders.

Man Utd's crushing Watford defeat

The game ultimately brought down the curtain on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's three-year reign at Old Trafford with Ed Woodward and co confirming his dismissal less than 24 hours later.

However, amongst all the carnage of the Watford defeat and the Solskjaer saga that unfolded afterwards, it's perhaps surprising that Cristiano Ronaldo has somewhat flown under the radar.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner might be one of the greatest players of all time, but the evolving situation around Solskjaer and the United hierarchy have largely taken the spotlight away from him.

And that's despite Watford's best efforts to the contrary because the Hornets appearing to make an amusing attempt to wind up Ronaldo when they reacted to their victory over United on Saturday.

Watford banter Ronaldo on Twitter

Before the trip to Vicarage Road, Ronaldo had uploaded a rallying message to the United players on Instagram that - spoiler alert - came in vain with his teammates going on to ship four goals.

Posting to his 368 million followers, Ronaldo penned: "Time to role up the sleeves once again and just get the job done! Let’s chase what we are trying to achieve this season! 💪🏽#MUFC"

A pretty standard pre-match post, right? Well, it seems as though Watford were keen to bank that exact phrasing when they posted the match highlights of United's 4-1 defeat on Twitter.

Surely to goodness it can't be a coincidence that Watford's caption read: "We rolled our sleeves up and got the job done." If that's not a cheeky dig at Ronaldo then we don't know what it is.

The repetition of rolling up one's sleeves and getting the job done is simply too similar for it to possibly be a freaky coincidence with supporters starting to pick up on Watford's wink and a nod.

A little bit of fun

Naturally, in a day and age where football clubs' social media admins are allowed to show a lot more personality, it's largely a harmless piece of fun teasing one of the sport's greatest ever players.

But it certainly wouldn't have the Portuguese star rolling around the floor laughing if he did come across the tweet with United's situation quickly becoming so dire that Solskjaer was sent packing.

Besides, United clearly didn't roll their sleeves up and they definitely didn't get the job done.

