Manchester City had work to do on Sunday if they wanted to offer a strong response to Chelsea's dominant win over Leicester City on Saturday.

The win at the King Power Stadium saw the London side extend their lead over City at the top of the Premier League to six points with the Sky Blues due to play Everton on Sunday.

The business of narrowing that gap was certainly going according to plan at the time of writing with City leading the Merseysiders 1-0 thanks to a strike from Raheem Sterling.

However, while it was Sterling who popped the ball home, he owed everything to a quite supreme pass from Joao Cancelo.

Cancelo is one of the form payers in the league at the moment and he once again used his sorcerous touch to lay it on a plate for one of his teammates.

Playing the ball with the outside of his boot, Cancelo left the Everton defence chasing shadows as swung perfectly into the path of an onrushing Sterling.

Just unreal.

To have the vision to spot the pass is one thing, but to then execute to such a sublime level of perfection is another.

Sterling could only but oblige with tidy finish.

Cancelo has now noticed up five assists in his last three games for City as he continues to grow from strength to strength.

More to follow...

