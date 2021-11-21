Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John Cena has taken to Twitter to express his admiration for fellow WWE Superstar Randy Orton and his recent incredible milestone he will reach at tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Orton will make history this weekend as the wrestler with the most pay-per-view matches ever in WWE when he teams up with his tag team partner Riddle to take on The Usos.

Funnily enough, the man from Tennessee is on the brink of smashing another record when he returns to Raw as he will set the record for the most matches wrestled on that show.

Two truly phenomenal achievements from a true WWE legend.

The Viper himself wasn’t even aware of his astronomical achievements, and on a separate social media post described it as 'kind of hard to believe, as it feels like I only started down in OVW yesterday.'

Orton has come a long way in his career, and it is high praise indeed coming from Cena, who is often deemed one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots.

Tweeting to his millions of followers, Cena said: "Tonight’s Survivor Series achievement by Randy Orton is nothing short of mythical. I hope WWE Superstars and the WWE Universe understand just how incredible it is.

"A milestone I’ll never reach and ALWAYS admire. So proud of you, Randy. Thank you for the inspiration!"

Despite being former rivals, Cena is visibly proud of Orton and also inspired by him. Not to mention, describing the achievement as “mythical” which shows the magnitude of this accomplishment.

Previously, Orton and Cena have faced each other 20 times in televised bouts. This includes several title fights on pay-per-view and free television. The winning record is in favour of Cena, who leads 13-7.

Surprisingly, the two legends of WWE have never faced each other in a single's match at WrestleMania. The closest they have come at wrestling's biggest event was in a triple threat match with Triple H.

No one can deny how these two Superstars have been at the top of the business for so long and competed against each other for the sport’s top honours.

A truly record-breaking man is Randy Orton, and tonight will be a special event for him and his loved one!

