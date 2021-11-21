Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The curtain came down on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time as Manchester United manager on Sunday as the club issued him with his marching orders.

The miserable 4-1 defeat to Watford proved to be the final nail in the Solskjaer coffin, after a dreadful run of results finally forced the hands of the Old Trafford hierarchy.

It was, in truth, a long time coming, and Solskjaer himself will know that the results simply weren't up to the expected standard.

The writing was on the wall after bitter rivals Liverpool put United to the sword on their own patch and the well of patience finally dried up after the Watford hammering.

The club issued a statement on Sunday morning that read:

"While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

"Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future.

"His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments.

"He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family."

Now, pundits and fans will turn their attention to Solskjaer's replacement with Zinedine Zidane currently the favourite among the bookies to take up the hot seat at Old Trafford.

However, not everyone involved at the club believes that would be the right way to go. Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be keen on Spanish boss, Luis Enrique.

Then, there is the opinion that carries perhaps more weight than any at United - Sir Alex Ferguson's.

According to journalist Alex Crook, the legendary Scot wants current PSG boss, Mauricio Pochettino to be given the job.

While that doesn't seem possible in the middle of the season, it is believed that the thinking in the halls of power at United is that Pochettino will be a summer pursuit.

With the endorsement of Ferguson ringing loud, we could see the former Spurs man handed the task of returning the sleeping giant that is Man United back to the top of the game.

