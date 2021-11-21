West Ham transfer news: Major clubs tipped to 'have a little nibble' for 27-cap Irons star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Suitors are expected to firm up their interest in West Ham United defensive midfielder Declan Rice next summer, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Rice was a man in demand during the most recent transfer window, but the Hammers managed to keep their key man at the club after boss David Moyes admitted the 22-year-old is worth more than £100million.

Which clubs are looking to sign Rice?

Rice is on Manchester United's radar after Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the England international his number one midfield target shortly after the summer transfer window slammed shut.

However, United will face competition from their cross-city rivals as Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola sees Rice as a potential long-term replacement for Fernandinho, whose Etihad Stadium contract expires next summer.

Rice has been at West Ham for close to a decade, having been released by Chelsea at the age of 14.

It appears the west Londoners are regretting their decision to let Rice leave before he was given a chance to break onto the scene as they were linked with making a move throughout the summer.

The Blues have already been tipped to reignite their interest when the window reopens at the turn of the year.

What has Paul Brown said about Rice?

Brown believes Rice is mulling over his future and whether to remain at West Ham, who are currently third in the Premier League table.

He reckons clubs will look to test the Hammers' resolve as they hope to prise Rice away from the London Stadium.

However, the journalist thinks Rice's suitors will wait until the end of the season before making their move.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "He's definitely hanging around and waiting to see what happens.

"I think, in the summer, it wouldn't surprise me at all if one of those clubs has a little nibble for him now."

What's the latest news on Rice's contract situation?

Rice's West Ham deal still has two-and-a-half years remaining, although it has the option of being extended by 12 months.

The Hammers are desperate to tie Rice down to a long-term contract but they suffered a setback in their plans when the 27-cap England international rejected two offers of a new deal during the summer.

Deciding against putting pen-to-paper resulted in reports suggesting Rice will only agree to fresh terms if a release clause is included.

It was also claimed that he was unhappy after being priced out of a potential switch due to West Ham's £100million price tag.

Despite the uncertainty over his future, the Hammers are keen to build a future around Rice as they target Champions League football.

