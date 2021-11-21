Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles expected to reach agreement with PL star Vieira loves

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace will likely hand a new contract to veteran midfielder James McArthur, journalist Tom Barclay has suggested.

The Eagles star's current deal is due to expire at the end of the campaign.

What's the latest news involving James McArthur?

The Sun's Barclay recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that new Eagles manager Patrick Vieira is an avid fan of the former Scotland international.

He said: "He won’t get the assists, he won’t score the goals, he won’t do those raking passes here and there – that highlights reel kind of player. But, there’s a reason why Vieira likes him so much, and why he’s so effective in this team."

That claim is backed up by the statistics - prior to this weekend, McArthur had started all eleven of the Eagles' Premier League fixtures under the Frenchman and played the full ninety minutes during seven of those outings.

Nonetheless, there is some doubt over McArthur's long-term future at Selhurst Park. The ex-Wigan man turned 34 in October and his current contract with Crystal Palace runs out at the end of the season.

Considering his age, it would certainly be understandable on Palace's part to consider younger midfield successors offering greater longevity and potential resale value.

But Barclay is expecting Palace to give McArthur a new contract for next season.

What has Tom Barclay said about James McArthur's contract situation?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Barclay suggested that Palace will hand McArthur fresh terms and keep him on for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Sun journalist told GMS: "I probably expect them, despite being 34, to give him a new contract and keep him next season."

Why is McArthur so important to Crystal Palace?

McArthur's vast experience should never be undervalued. He's now made nearly 250 appearances for the Eagles, as well as over 300 outings in the Premier League.

With the Palace bringing in so many young players during the last few transfer windows - such Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Odsonne Edouard, Marc Guehi and Connor Gallagher - McArthur's knowhow is an important asset to the squad and provides continuity following the change in management during the summer.

Furthermore, McArthur is a well-balanced midfielder. Even at 34 he remains an industrious presence and before this weekend's action had averaged 2.3 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, 1.4 dribbles and 0.8 key passes per match, while his passing accuracy stood at 83%.

That rounded skillset makes him applicable to a variety of systems and tactical scenarios, which is perhaps why Vieira's already become a keen admirer of the Scotsman.

Could Palace renew any other contracts?

As things stand, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, Cheikhou Koyate, Nathaniel Clyne, James Tomkins, Martin Kelly and Jaroslaw Jach will all see their contracts expire at the end of the season.

From that group, only Schlupp, Ayew and Koyate have featured regularly this term, so as things stand they appear more likely to be given new deals.

