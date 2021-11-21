Southampton transfer news: Saints move for £19.8m star 'would make a lot of sense'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay has suggested that he could see why Southampton would make a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the near future.

Recent reports have claimed that the 6 foot 2 shot-stopper is ready to push for a permanent move away from Old Trafford, opening the door for potential suitors to put a bid in for him.

What's the latest news on Henderson at Man United?

Henderson got a run in the team towards the back end of last season, starting eight consecutive league matches at one stage for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

He has had to watch on from the sidelines for much of this term, though. The England international has not played a single minute in the Premier League or Champions League in 2021/22, with David de Gea being given the gloves instead.

As a result, he seems to be losing patience with United, and could look to exit in the club in the next transfer window.

What has Barclay said about Henderson potentially joining Southampton?

Southampton's two most senior goalkeepers, Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster, are out of contract in the summer.

Barclay expects the latter to leave, and McCarthy to stay, but he has hinted that the uncertainty surrounding the pair could see Southampton dip into the market to try to entice Henderson to St Mary's.

Speaking about Henderson potentially moving to the South Coast, Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: “On the face of it, it looks like a transfer that would make a lot of sense. As we know, it looks like Fraser Forster is going to be going in the summer.

"They still haven’t confirmed Alex McCarthy’s new contract, but it feels like he’s likely to stay. But it means that they are probably after another goalkeeper.”

Would Henderson be a better signing than Sam Johnstone?

Southampton have been linked with another goalkeeper in West Brom's Sam Johnstone. The Baggies No. 1 has played just 12 fewer games in the Premier League than Henderson, and his contract expires next summer, so he could be available for a relatively cheap fee in January.

Meanwhile, Henderson still has the best part of four years left on his contract at United, and is valued at £19.8m by Transfermarkt, so Southampton may decide that he is too expensive.

On the other hand, they could decide that they cannot allow this opportunity to slip away. Henderson is four years younger than Johnstone, and has Champions League experience under his belt, which may give him the edge over his counterpart.

At 24, he still has his best years ahead of him, and Southampton may feel they should splash the cash on Henderson in January, in the hope that he will go on to nail down the starting position between the sticks for years to come.

