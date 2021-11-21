Aston Villa news: Steven Gerrard could consider cashing in on £26.5m Dean Smith favourite

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield has failed to rule out the possibility of Aston Villa cashing-in on Tyrone Mings, providing the price is right.

Mings, who signed for £26.5m from Bournemouth, is the club captain at Villa Park, but according to Spanish outlet Marca, Newcastle have already identified the England defender as one of their five January targets, with Eddie Howe reportedly set to have £190m to spend.

What's the latest news with Mings?

It's been a tough start to the season for Mings, who's been guilty of some costly errors and was recently dropped by Dean Smith for the defeat to West Ham.

According to WhoScored, Mings has been Aston Villa's tenth-best player with a season rating of 6.66.

But the centre-back should return from international duty with his confidence sky high having played 90 minutes in the mauling of San Marino on Monday and marked the occasion with his first Three Lions goal late in the second half.

Mings would appear settled at Aston Villa having established himself as a permanent figure at the heart of the defence but has previously played under and was signed by Eddie Howe at Bournemouth.

Injuries would prevent him from getting a run in the side on the South Coast, but Hatfield refused to rule out the possibility of the pair linking up once again.

What did Hatfield say?

When asked about those Mings to Newcastle links, he told GIVEMESPORT: "You never say never with football. If an offer comes in from Newcastle or any other club that Villa see as acceptable, maybe it's one they'll consider."

Would Mings leave Villa for Newcastle?

A huge pay day would appeal to any footballer, but Newcastle's league position means there's more to it than that.

Aston Villa are only five points ahead of them in the Premier League standings, but Howe's men are likely to be fighting relegation at best, whilst the Midlands giants could still yet be challenging for Europe if they get going under Steven Gerrard.

Therefore, whilst Newcastle could eventually come good in the next few years following their takeover, at this current moment in Mings' career, staying with Villa would seem his best choice.

