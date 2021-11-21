Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Formula 1 Drivers' title race closed to an eight-point gap on Sunday as Lewis Hamilton cruised to a pretty easy-looking victory at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Briton started the race from pole position after a fine performance on Saturday in qualifying and proved largely untouchable in the Grand Prix itself, with him leading from the front.

He started alongside Pierre Gasly on the front row with Max Verstappen demoted from second to seventh after a double-yellow flag infringement on Saturday, though the Dutchman's powers of recovery were quickly on show at lights out as he moved back to P2 within the first few laps.

In behind the top two, the racing action was good, with the likes of Sergio Perez working his way through the field on several occasions to end up P4, a spot behind Fernando Alonso who held on to P3 by stretching out his tyres well enough on a one-stop strategy.

The Spaniard hasn't been on a podium step since 2014 but brought that seven-year hiatus to an end come the conclusion of the 57 lap Grand Prix, with him converting his P3 in qualifying to a place on the bottom step on the podium.

It was, though, Hamilton's day and with two races to go he trails Verstappen by just eight points.

News Now - Sport News