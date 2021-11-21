Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There were bizarre scenes on Saturday afternoon as Aberdeen's Funso Ojo received a red card after an incident with a Dundee United supporter.

Dundee United were reduced to 10 men in the 42nd minute after Ryan Hedges received a straight red card.

Three minutes later, Ojo received a second booking after a clash with an opposition supporter.

The Belgian footballer had to jump over the advertising hoardings after chasing a ball that went out of play.

Ojo just managed to stop his momentum before he reached the Dundee United supporters.

But, despite not provoking them in any way, a Dundee United fan then jumped out of his seat and pushed the Aberdeen midfielder.

Ojo understandably was annoyed and proceeded to give the supporter a piece of his mind.

Despite not making any physical movement whatsoever, the referee decided to send Ojo off.

Watch the moment below:

A 35-year-old man has now been charged for assault.

A statement from Police Scotland's North East department read, per Sky Sports: "After an investigation into an incident during the Dundee United and Aberdeen match in Dundee yesterday, a 35yo man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of an Aberdeen FC player.

"He has been released on undertaking to appear at Dundee SC at a later date."

The game was goalless at the time of the incident.

Dundee United went on to win 1-0 courtesy of a 80th minute winner from Ian Harkess.

Aberdeen's manager, Stephen Glass, said after the game that his player should have been given more protection.

He said: "It's disappointing [the result] as we were in control for the bulk of the game. More so when it went 10 v 11.

"Then a little bit of indiscipline from Funso going back to the incident probably cost us the chance in the second half to have an extra man.

"It shouldn't happen. He has hopped the boards after the ball has run out of play. He is pushed but goes back towards the incident. The referee could protect the player a little bit rather than produce a second yellow.

"I have not spoken to him (Ojo) and he looks disappointed. I will support the player although I do think he has let us down a little bit."

