Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an emotional farewell interview after leaving Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was relieved of his duties as Manchester United manager on Sunday morning.

The Red Devils decided to make the decision after the club's heavy 4-1 defeat to Watford.

Solskjaer leaves United with the club seventh in the Premier League having won just five of their opening 12 games.

The 48-year-old has given an emotional farewell interview after leaving the club. View the whole interview by clicking here.

Speaking to MUTV, he said: “You know what this club means to me and what I wanted to achieve here. For the club, for the fans, for the players, for the staff. I wanted us to take the next step to challenge for the league, to win trophies and I only think it’s right that it comes from the horse’s mouth.

"I’m going to leave by the front door, because I think everyone knows I’ve given everything for this club. This club means everything to me and together we’re a good match, but unfortunately I couldn’t get the results we needed and it’s time for me to step aside.

“[I'm] Very, very proud. Of course, it’s one of those things you dream of in your life. When you’ve been a player, when you’ve been a reserve team coach, the next job then, the only dream and the only thing you haven’t done is to manage the club, and I have now. It’s been a ball, it’s been absolutely enjoyable from the first to the last minute, so I have to thank all the players because since I came in, they’re top lads, top people. Some have come, some have gone, but all of them, they’ve been such an enjoyable bunch to work with.

"First of all, I want to thank the board and the owners for giving me the opportunity because it’s not for everyone and I’ve had the opportunity. I’m so honoured and privileged to have been trusted to take the club forward, and I really hope that I leave it in a better state than when I came.

"I’ve made great friends, I’ve reconnected with some great friends, new staff coming in I’ve become really good friends with. The other staff that was here when I was there, we’re good friends and we have connected and that’s what it’s about at a club like this. With the fans, the fans have been amazing. From day one at Cardiff until the last one now. [They’ve been] top, and we’ll see each other again.

"I’ll watch the team of course and hopefully, the next manager comes in and I want to support him. I want him to be successful, hopefully I’ve laid the foundations for that to happen because I know I’m good at what I’m doing. I’m a hundred per cent sure to create a football environment, that’s where I’m good at and at some point, I’ll probably be back [working in football].

“I am a fan and I wish the players all the best, there’s some very, very good players there, some good people. I’m sure we’ll see them puff their chest out and they’ll go on a run.”

True class to the very end. We wish Solskjaer all the best in whatever he decides to do next.

