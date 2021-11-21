Newcastle transfer news: Update emerges on where Eddie Howe will recruit from in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones thinks Newcastle United will focus their attention on bringing in players from abroad when the transfer window opens in January.

It has been reported that the club's new owners, headed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), could give Eddie Howe as much as £190m to spend in the opening month of 2022, but he may struggle to sign any players who are currently operating in the Premier League.

What's the latest news at Newcastle?

Newcastle badly need to strengthen their squad as quickly as possible in order to avoid being relegated to the Championship. The North-East club are currently stuck in the bottom three after a dismal start to the season.

However, a report has claimed that other teams in the top-flight are going to be reluctant to sell their players to Newcastle in January, as they do not want to help a side who now have the wealthiest owners in the country.

If this strategy from Newcastle's rivals proves to be true, the Magpies may have to think outside the box as to who they can tempt over to St James' Park to help them start picking up points in the second half of the season.

What has Jones said about Newcastle's potential transfer policy?

Jones expects Newcastle to take this revelation in their stride, and attempt to buy players from overseas instead.

When asked how he feels the Premier League outfit will approach the upcoming transfer window, he told GIVEMESPORT: “Honestly, I think they’re going to have to start looking abroad.”

Who could Newcastle sign from abroad?

One name who has been mentioned as a possible target for Newcastle is Aaron Ramsey. The Welsh international reportedly wants to return to the Premier League in the near future, which is good news for Howe if he wants to bring the experienced Welsh international to Tyneside.

Meanwhile, the club have also been linked with Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule. The 26-year-old is out of contract next summer, and is believed to be interested in a move to St James' Park.

If Newcastle could get this deal over the line, it would be a major coup, given that Sule has won multiple league titles and the Champions League in Germany, and would add much-needed quality to the team's defence.

