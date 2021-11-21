Molineux transfer news: Wolves tipped to 'revive their interest' in 21 y/o rising star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield believes Wolves could try to sign Lille defender Sven Botman when the transfer window opens in January.

Botman is still only 21 years of age, but has made rapid progress since moving to Ligue 1 from Ajax in July 2020.

Have Wolves tried to sign Botman before?

In his debut season at Lille in 2020/21, Botman featured in all but one of the team's top-flight matches, as they stunned PSG to win their first league title in a decade.

This led to speculation linking the 6 foot 5 defender with a move to the Premier League in the summer, with Wolves reportedly interested in securing his services.

They did not manage to get a deal over the line, though, with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealing that the club had an offer turned down by Lille in the final week of the transfer window.

What has Hatfield said about Botman?

Wolves may not have landed the player in August, but Hatfield feels they could make another move from him at the start of 2022, and has acknowledged that the club need to prioritise bolstering their defensive options.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I imagine that they’ll be keen to revive their interest in Botman if it can be done. It’s an area they probably need to look at.”

Should Wolves make another attempt to sign Botman?

It certainly could be worth a try.

With Bruno Lage wanting to play a back three, his options do appear to be limited at the moment. His first-choice trio of Conor Coady. Romain Saiss and Max Kilman have all made solid starts to the season, but then there is only Willy Boly in reserve, given that Yerson Mosquera is currently sidelined with a serious hamstring injury.

Boly has had his fair share of fitness problems over the past couple of years as well, and Saiss could depart for the Africa Cup of Nations at the end of next month.

Therefore, Wolves' defence may be stretched to its limits unless reinforcements are brought in during January.

Botman would be a good addition to the squad given his potential, although Wolves may want Lille to lower the £35m asking price they were demanding in the summer.

If they can do this, signing Botman would be a major coup for Wolves, and it could ensure that the side's strength in depth in defence is significantly improved.

