Southampton latest news: Fresh Hasenhuttl target fits Saints transfer policy perfectly

The success of Tino Livramento has resulted in Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl looking to raid Chelsea once again and sign teenage midfielder Ben Elliott, according to the Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

Hasenhuttl will get the opportunity to bolster his squad when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

What's the latest news involving Elliott?

Chelsea are keen for Elliott to sign fresh terms after the 18-year-old has worked his way onto Southampton, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford's radar.

Elliott, who signed his first professional contract with the Blues two years ago, will see his deal expire next summer.

Although he is not in Thomas Tuchel's first team plans yet, Elliott is already featuring for Chelsea's under-23s.

It is not the first time that Saints boss Hasenhuttl has looked to the boost his squad with exciting youngsters coming through the west London club's academy as he also signed Livramento in a £5million deal during the summer.

Hasenhuttl then returned to Stamford Bridge to secure striker Armando Broja's services on a season-long loan before the season got underway.

What has Tom Barclay said about Elliott?

Barclay believes Livramento's impressive start to life on the south coast has resulted in Hasenhuttl being keen to add more youth to his squad.

He also thinks the relationship which has been built between Southampton and Chelsea could result in Saints winning the race for Elliott if he opts to leave Stamford Bridge.

Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: "It makes a lot of sense. First of all, we all know that Southampton are looking for younger players with potential but aren't going to take forever to get there, with Livramento being a brilliant example.

"I don't think even they expected him to get to where he is already, but they want that kind of player.

"Obviously, there's the Chelsea link as well because they signed Livramento and Broja on loan too.

"It all adds up and makes sense with Southampton's transfer policy."

How well have Livramento and Broja been performing since leaving Chelsea for Southampton?

Sky Sports pundits Graeme Souness and Ledley King, via HampshireLive, believe right-back Livramento has a bright future ahead of him following a bright start at St Mary's.

The 19-year-old has gone on to become a key member of Hasenhuttl's side and also showed his attacking capabilities by bagging his first senior goal against Burnley last month.

Broja, 20, has been getting his name on the scoresheet since linking up with Saints as well.

