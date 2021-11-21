West Ham transfer news: £19.8m star 'becoming open' to Irons return in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jesse Lingard is 'open' to sealing a permanent return to West Ham United after growing frustrated at Manchester United, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The England international spent the second half of last season on loan with the Hammers before heading back to Old Trafford during the summer.

What's the latest news involving Lingard?

Despite being valued at £19.8million by Transfermarkt, Manchester United are willing to allow Lingard to leave the club for as little as £10million when the transfer window reopens.

The Red Devils have slashed their price tag for the creative midfielder as his £75,000-per-week contract is set to expire at the end of next June.

It also comes after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted the 32-cap England ace has become unhappy due to his lack of opportunities since returning to Old Trafford from east London.

Lingard hoped his West Ham form would be enough to turn his Manchester United fortunes around, having scored nine goals and contributed a further five assists in 16 appearances with the Hammers.

Prior to his temporary move to the London Stadium reaching its end, West Ham boss David Moyes made it clear that he was hoping Lingard would consider linking up with the east Londoners permanently.

Enter Giveaway

But that failed to come to fruition as, with the transfer deadline drawing ever closer, it was confirmed that Lingard would remain at Manchester United as he was determined to fight for his future at Old Trafford.

Lingard's gamble has failed to pay off as, going into the weekend, he had only been afforded 63 minutes of Premier League action and no starts in the competition this season.

What has Dean Jones said about Lingard?

Jones has claimed that Lingard is interested in returning to London Stadium when the transfer window reopens.

He has confirmed that Lingard has become frustrated with his lack of opportunities under Solskjaer this term and, as a result, could welcome a move back to West Ham.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "He's becoming open to the idea again.

Is David Moyes the best manager in the Premier League right now? Hear what Sam Allardyce thinks on The Football Terrace...

"He was hoping things would work out for him at United but it hasn't.

"He's barely seen any football in the Premier League so it's been a bit frustrating for him because he thought he'd get more of a look-in than he's got. He probably feels he deserves that as well."

Who else is interested in signing Lingard with his future up in the air?

Since becoming the richest club in the world thanks to their £305million takeover last month, Newcastle United have added Lingard to their list of targets.

1 of 12 Did West Ham United sign Michail Antonio on transfer deadline day? Yes No

According to respected football journalist Ekrem Konur, Southampton are also keeping tabs on the attacking midfielder as uncertainty remains over his future.

But, speaking on the West Ham Way podcast, via Hammers.News, ExWHUemployee has claimed that there is a strong suspicion that Lingard would prefer to head back to the London Stadium rather than joining Newcastle or Southampton.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News