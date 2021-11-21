Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Vinicius Jr continued his blistering start to the season as Real Madrid smashed Granada on Sunday afternoon.

Vinicius got himself on the scoresheet, scoring his 10th goal of the season in the process.

Marco Asensio, Nacho and Ferland Mendy also found the net as Real won 4-1.

Granada finished the game with 10 men after Monchu was given a straight red card.

The former Barcelona player was given his marching orders after a quite ridiculous run by Vinicius in the 67th minute.

Vinicius picked up possession inside his own half and flicked the ball over Isma Ruiz's head.

The Brazilian drove into Granada's half and got to the byline before humiliating Ruiz once again.

Monchu then lost his head and cynically wiped Vinicius out before he could make his way into the box.

The Granada player was given a straight red card for the challenge. Watch his run and the red card below:

Vinicius is blossoming into the player that Real Madrid thought he would become when they signed him for €46 million in 2018.

It seems the only way to stop him these days is to take him out.

At just 21 years old, he is already one of the best wingers in the world and will only continue to get better.

Vinicius was substituted with 19 minutes remaining and Carlo Ancelotti revealed he made the decision to protect the youngster.

He said, per ManagingMadrid: “Yes, I took Vinícius off to avoid problems. The match was getting a little fiery. I wanted to avoid those kinds of problems, for us and for Granada.”

Vinicius, meanwhile, hailed Ancelotti amid his scintillating form.

“I have worked a lot and I have the confidence of the coach, the staff, the players, the president and all of the club," he told TNT Sports Brasil after the game, per Football Espana.

“I am happy because each day I help the club more.

“Ancelotti gives us all confidence…me, Rodrygo, Camavinga, Fede (Valverde), he knows what we need to be able to help the club as quickly as possible.

“I have a learned a lot from all the coaches and with Ancelotti, I am learning a lot.”

