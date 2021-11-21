Newcastle latest news: Eddie Howe told major transfer 'priority' for January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle World journalist Liam Kennedy thinks the club should prioritise signing defenders and midfielders instead of attackers in the January transfer window.

After their high-profile takeover went through last month, Newcastle have been linked with a number of forwards in recent weeks, as they look to put together a team that can move away from the relegation places this term.

Who have Newcastle been linked with?

The Magpies have been linked with a trio of England internationals, all of whom play in attacking positions. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has emerged as a potential target - the 24-year-old is currently sidelined with a fractured toe but he was part of the England squad that made the final of the Euros in the summer.

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard is another name that has been mentioned as a possible signing, and reports have suggested that Newcastle may try to convince Dele Alli to switch north London for the North-East.

What has Kennedy said about who Newcastle should try to sign?

Kennedy is aware of the rumours circulating about Calvert-Lewin, Lingard and Alli, but he has claimed that the club should be looking to bring defenders and midfielders through the door first when the next transfer window opens.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “The one thing I would say about these players that we’re linked with, the Calvert-Lewin’s we’re seeing, we’re talking about Lingard, we’re talking about Dele Alli.

“If I was going to be honest, I think Newcastle need to go out there and sign two or three defenders and definitely a couple of midfielders, probably as a priority.”

Which defenders and midfielders could Newcastle target?

Newcastle could look to target two experienced central defenders in January. They have been linked with James Tarkowski and Conor Coady, The pair have made 170 and 125 Premier League appearances, respectively, so they could be trusted to tighten up the side's backline.

Moving further up the pitch, the club have been linked with Leicester City's Youri Tielemans, plus they could revisit their interest in Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

The Toon Army already have some decent options up front in the shape of Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson, so if they can strengthen their defence and midfield, they should have a good chance of avoiding the drop in May.

