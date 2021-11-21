Aston Villa transfer news: £15.3m star's form could see Steven Gerrard make January swoop

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield thinks it would make sense if Steven Gerrard tries to bring in a new left-back in the next transfer window at Aston Villa.

The Premier League outfit have been linked with Borna Barisic in recent days, a player who Gerrard worked with at Rangers for over three years.

Who has played at left-back so far this season for Villa?

Matt Targett started every league game on the left flank last term, and he has been a regular in the starting line-up again in 2021/22.

The 26-year-old has operated in a back four and as a wing-back when Dean Smith decided to move to a 3-5-2 formation earlier in the season.

Ashley Young has also been given a couple of opportunities to impress, but the former Manchester United star has largely played second fiddle to Targett since rejoining Villa in the summer.

What has Hatfield said about Villa's situation?

Hatfield has suggested that Young is not suited to playing as a full-back, while he has also claimed that Targett's performance levels have dipped this season.

Giving his thoughts on Villa potentially being in the market for a new left-back, he told GIVEMESPORT: “You can understand it. You look at Villa’s squad, they’ve got Matt Targett who can play there, you’ve got Ashley Young who is more of a wing-back as opposed to an out-and-out full-back.

“And Targett’s been someone who’s maybe not played at the level he’s shown previously.”

Should Villa be prioritising signing a left-back?

Villa spent almost £90m in the summer, and have a number of exciting, attacking players at their disposal. Their defence has looked fragile this season, though, and the left-back position is becoming an issue.

Targett, who is valued at £15.3m by Transfermarkt, is struggling to show the consistency of last season, and he offers very little from an attacking perspective. Meanwhile, Young is now 36, and cannot be relied upon to play every week at the highest level.

By contrast, Barisic has delivered 15 assists in his last two full league campaigns, and Gerrard has revealed in the past that the 29-year-old is "highly-respected" in the Ibrox dressing room.

The new Villa boss is aware of exactly what Barisic offers, and the Croatian international would appear to be an upgrade on Targett and Young at this stage of their respective careers.

Therefore, if the Villans could get a deal agreed for the full-back, this could turn out to be a shrewd piece of business.

