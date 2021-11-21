Chelsea latest news: Thomas Tuchel 'really likes' red-hot 21 y/o playing for London rivals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay reckons that Conor Gallagher would be getting minutes if he was a Chelsea player this season.

The 21-year-old is enjoying a successful loan spell at Crystal Palace this term and was rewarded for his outstanding recent form with his first England call-up.

Gallagher would make his Three Lions debut as a half-time substitute in Monday's 10-0 victory over San Marino and almost marked his first international cap with a goal, only to misscontrol at the vital moment.

What's the latest news with Gallagher?

When Gallagher was loaned out to Crystal Palace for the season, not many would have expected the midfielder to be spoken about as a future Chelsea regular this early into the campaign.

But the former Charlton and Swansea loanee has had a dream spell with the Eagles, scoring four goals and chipping in with two assists.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

To put that into context, only Reece James has scored as many league goals this season as Gallagher in Chelsea's squad, whilst he's outscored the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

But Gallagher has proven that he's far more than just about goals, with his WhoScored rating of 7.51 the fifth-best in the whole of the Premier League. In terms of midfielders, the Three Lions international is behind only Mateo Kovacic (7.56), and therefore Barclay reckons that he would be getting regular minutes if he was back at Stamford Bridge right now.

What did Barclay say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I would expect him to go back to Chelsea and give it a go and if it doesn't happen then maybe he would move on.

How Brendan Rodgers would TRANSFORM Man United! Tactical analysis on The Football Terrace...

"But from what I've seen and the way Chelsea play and the likes of Barkley getting a game at the moment, it feels like if Gallagher was there now, he would be getting a lot of game-time and Tuchel does really like him."

Is Gallagher good enough to get minutes at Chelsea?

Playing regularly in Chelsea's midfield is a difficult task for anyone right now, just ask Mason Mount, who was arguably their best player last season and has been on the bench four times in the Premier League in 2021-2022.

1 of 12 Did Timo Werner score on his Premier League debut for Chelsea? Yes No

But as Barclay alluded to, with the likes of Ross Barkley and even Ruben Loftus-Cheek getting their chance to shine under Thomas Tuchel, there's no reason Gallagher couldn't be doing the same.

Chelsea already have a talented midfield department and the addition of Gallagher next season would only improve that.

News Now - Sport News