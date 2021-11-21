Celtic transfer news: Postecoglou wants 'full of goals' attacker who 'excels on the break'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic target Daizen Maeda is "full of goals" and could help Ange Postecoglou's side to become more potent on the counter attack, according to journalist Stuart Hodge.

Postecoglou is keen to seal a reunion with the striker having bossed him during his time in charge of Japanese outfit Yokohama F Marinos.

What's the latest news involving Maeda?

While Postecoglou walked away from Yokohama F Marinos in order to take on the job at Parkhead, Maeda has remained with the J-League side.

He has gone on to enjoy a hugely successful season, finding the back of the net more than 20 times to become the division's current top goalscorer.

Postecoglou has already made it clear that he will look to unearth more hidden gems in the Japanese top flight after already signing Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe during the summer transfer window.

Maeda has admitted to being aware of interest in his services ahead of a potential move in January, but he also maintained that he is solely focused on Yokohama F Marinos for now.

Speaking to Soccer Digest, via the Scottish Sun, former Inter Milan ace Yuto Nagatomo has hailed 24-year-old Maeda as "one of the best in the world".

What has Stuart Hodge said about Maeda?

Hodge is impressed by what he has seen of Maeda, who took the matchball home after scoring a hat-trick in Yokohama F Marinos' 8-0 thumping of FC Tokyo earlier this month.

The journalist reckons the Japan international, who has won two caps, could give Celtic a different option in the final third of the pitch.

Hodge has claimed the Bhoys could even pose more of a threat on the counter attack as Maeda has been using his pace to good effect for his current employers.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He looks like a player that excels on the fast break.

"He seems to be really good on the counter attack and in transition situations.

"I saw that he scored a hat-trick in a game not too long ago, so he's obviously full of goals."

Why are Celtic looking to sign another striker?

Postecoglou bolstered his options by signing frontman Georgios Giakoumakis in a £2.5million deal from Dutch outfit VVV-Venlo in September.

Despite heading to Parkhead having been the Eredivisie's top goalscorer thanks to getting his name on the scoresheet 26 times last season, the 26-year-old has not been so prolific in his new surroundings.

Albian Ajeti is Celtic's only other out-and-out striker heading into the January transfer window.

