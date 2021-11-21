West Ham latest news: Irons investment suits Kretinsky business model perfectly

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Daniel Kretinsky is not likely to look to become West Ham United's majority shareholder any time soon, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Czech investment group 1890s holdings a.s, which is headed up by Kretinsky, bought a 27 per cent stake in the Hammers last week.

What's the latest news involving Kretinsky?

Kretinsky's net worth, according to Forbes, is estimated to be in the region of £2.9billion and he also boasts shares in Sainsbury's and Royal Mail.

It was first claimed that Kretinsky was interested in acquiring a minority stake in West Ham last month, with The Athletic reporting the 46-year-old may eventually look to become the majority shareholder at a later date.

It became increasingly likely that Kretinsky was set to acquire a stake in the club when he was spotted at the London Stadium as the Hammers sealed a 3-2 win over Liverpool days before West Ham announced a change in the ownership.

David Sullivan and David Gold completed a takeover of the east Londoners in January 2010, having previously worked together at Birmingham City.

Enter Giveaway

Sullivan controlled 51.5 per cent of West Ham's assets, with Gold owning 35.1 per cent of the club, but Sullivan's shares have been reduced to 38.8 per cent thanks to the investment made by 1890s holdings a.s.

What has Paul Brown said about Kretinsky?

While The Athletic have reported Kretinsky may look to become West Ham's majority shareholder further down the line, Brown has claimed the Czech billionaire will be satisfied with his 27 per cent stake for now.

Is David Moyes the best manager in the Premier League right now? Hear what Sam Allardyce thinks on The Football Terrace...

The journalist has looked into Kretinsky's work in other businesses and believes there is evidence to suggest he will not be looking to take further shares from Sullivan in the not-too-distant future.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Kretinsky is the kind of investor who is happy, for now, with taking a minority stake.

"If you look at his investments in other businesses, he's not someone who's moved on to a full takeover of any of the businesses that he's done that with."

1 of 15 How much did West Ham pay for Lucas Perez? £1m £3m £3.96m £9m

Why were West Ham seen as an attractive proposition for Kretinsky?

The Hammers have historically had a big Czech influence, dating back to the days of Ludek Miklosko and Tomas Repka all the way up to David Moyes' squad now boasting Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal and Alex Kral.

West Ham are flying high at the moment, sitting in the Champions League qualification places after a fine start to the season.

Moyes' side have also booked their spot in the knockout stages of the Europa League already, while they recorded a club-record Premier League points tally last term.

News Now - Sport News