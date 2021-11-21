Everton transfer news: Rafa Benitez's eight-figure January spending budget revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton boss Rafa Benitez is expected to have a transfer budget of more than £30million when the transfer window reopens in January, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The start of the Toffees' season has not gone to plan, with them finding themselves mid-table in the Premier League after a loss of form before the international break.

What's the latest news involving Everton transfers?

Benitez was appointed as Everton's new manager in June, but he was not blessed with a huge transfer kitty to improve his options on the pitch.

In fact, no other Premier League club spent less than the Toffees during the summer transfer window as they parted with just £1.6million.

Demarai Gray was the only arrival the Merseyside club spent any cash on as he made the move from German outfit Bayer Leverkusen.

Andros Townsend, Salomon Rondon, Asmir Begovic and Andy Lonergan were the other acquisitions Benitez brought in, but all of them headed to Goodison Park on free transfers.

Benitez admitted Financial Fair Play guidelines resulted in Everton being unable to spend big during his first transfer window at the helm, while the club posted enormous losses of £139.9million for the last financial year.

But James Rodriguez's September departure for Qatari outfit Al-Rayyan will have reduced the wage bill ahead of January.

What has Paul Brown said about Everton's budget?

While Benitez's hands were tied during the summer transfer window, Brown believes the Spaniard will not have to contend with similar problems at the turn of the year.

The journalist has alleged that Benitez is likely to have a minimum of £30million to play with as he looks to guide Everton up the Premier League table.

However, the former Real Madrid chief could be given even more money and license to splash the cash.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "There should be £30million or £35million to spend in this window, if not more."

Who have Everton been linked with?

According to Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha, via Sport Witness, Everton are interested in signing Porto winger Luis Diaz.

The report suggests Diaz's current employers could sanction his departure for as little as £42.9million when the transfer window reopens despite only being willing to sell the 24-year-old if his £68.6million release clause had been met in the summer.

Former top flight striker Noel Whelan has urged Everton to welcome Ross Barkley back to Goodison Park by ending his Chelsea stint, while it has also been reported that the Toffees will go head-to-head with Newcastle United in a bid to sign Manchester United's Donny van de Beek on loan in January.

