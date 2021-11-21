Liverpool latest news: Major claim emerges over Jurgen Klopp's Anfield future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jurgen Klopp will walk away from Liverpool at the end of his current deal rather than extending his stay by penning a new contract, according to journalist Emmet Gates.

Klopp's current agreement is set to expire in the summer of 2024, meaning Reds fans could only see the German in the dugout for another two full seasons.

What's the latest news involving Klopp?

In an interview with This is Anfield last month, Klopp hinted that he will leave Anfield in less than three years' time.

The report quotes Klopp as saying "I still have three years left at Liverpool and that’s a long, long time in football", while he also outlines his plans to go travelling.

It comes after Klopp had already told Kicker magazine, via the Guardian, that he will take a minimum of a 12-month break from management after his Reds stint comes to an end.

The 54-year-old has been linked with a move away from Merseyside in recent months, with Spanish media outlet El Nacional reporting Klopp was among the candidates to replace Ronald Koeman at the helm of Spanish giants Barcelona.

However, following Koeman's sacking last month, the La Liga outfit handed the managerial reins to club legend Xavi instead.

What has Emmet Gates said about Klopp?

Gates believes that Klopp's Liverpool reign is set to come to an end when his current contract reaches its expiry.

The journalist is not expecting the former Borussia Dortmund chief to extend his Anfield stay.

He hints that his sources are also confident of the same outcome.

Gates told GIVEMESPORT: "Jurgen Klopp's contract is expiring in 2024 and, by most accounts, he will walk away."

What has Klopp achieved at Liverpool?

Klopp headed to Anfield with an already formidable CV, having already won the Bundesliga twice during his time in charge of Dortmund, but he has won even more silverware on Merseyside after leading Liverpool to Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup glory.

He also claimed the prize Reds fans have been yearning for - a first ever Premier League crown in the 2019/20 season.

That ended the club's 30-year wait for a league title, with their last coming before the Premier League had even been formed.

Prior to yesterday's clash with Arsenal, Klopp had taken charge of Liverpool 334 times since his appointment six years ago, winning 202 of them.

All in all, including his spells at the Dortmund and Mainz helm, Klopp headed into the weekend having been in the dugout on 921 occasions and tasted defeat just 219 times on his way to racking up 493 victories.

