Wolves 'in prime position' to seal transfer deal for £13m star wanted by UCL giants

Wolverhampton Wanderers remain "in prime position" to sign Hwang Hee-chan on a permanent basis despite interest from Premier League rivals, according to Express & Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

Hwang was among the Molineux arrivals during the first transfer window since Bruno Lage's summer appointment as head coach.

What's the latest news involving Hwang?

Hwang joined Wolves on a season-long loan deal which has the option of being turned into a £13million permanent switch from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

He has made an impressive start to life in his new surroundings, with him going on to score four goals in his first nine appearances prior to the international break.

A debut goal helped Wolves to register their first win of the season at Watford, leading to praise from Lage.

The Portuguese hailed Hwang once again when his brace enabled Wolves to record their first home victory of the season against Newcastle United last month.

The South Korea international has become an instant hit at Molineux and scooped the club's player of the month award for October.

Hwang's seamless transition into Premier League football has led to title challengers Liverpool and Manchester City keeping tabs on the centre forward.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Hwang?

Hatfield remains confident that Wolves will hold off interest from Liverpool and Manchester City to sign Hwang on a permanent basis.

The journalist believes the summer arrival is enjoying life at Molineux and will be keen to remain in the West Midlands after settling in.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: "I think they can still pull the deal off.

"The fact that he's there now is obviously massively beneficial to Wolves' chances.

"Given that he's getting game time and enjoys the style of play, his team-mates, the training ground and management, it puts them in prime position to sign him on a permanent basis."

Why are Liverpool and Manchester City interested in Hwang?

Hwang headed to Wolves having made 29 appearances for RB Leipzig, but he has already scored more for his new club as he only bagged three goals for the German outfit.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City are competing in the Champions League and Hwang would not need time to acclimatise to continental football thanks to featuring in the top European competition and Europa League 28 times, finding the back of the net on 11 occasions in the process.

The 25-year-old has also won plenty of silverware during the early stages of his career, including the Austrian title on four occasions and Asian Games glory with South Korea's under-23s.

