Tottenham latest news: 'Spurs fans never fully appreciated' badly missed 109-cap star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Christian Eriksen did not get the credit that he deserved from Tottenham supporters, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

The 109-cap international spent six-and-a-half years at Spurs, and established himself as one of the finest creative midfielders in the Premier League.

What were Eriksen's stats at Tottenham?

Eriksen was brought in during the same summer that Gareth Bale left for Real Madrid, so there was plenty of pressure on the playmaker to deliver.

He duly did, as he ended up making 305 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions, finishing with 69 goals and 90 assists for the club.

His best top-flight campaign in terms of numbers came in 2016/17, when he registered 24 goal involvements - eight goals and 16 assists. However, it was not quite enough for Tottenham to win the title, as they had to settle for second place behind Chelsea.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What has Bridge said about Eriksen?

Eriksen's Tottenham career somewhat fizzled out, as he scored just twice in the league in the first half of the 2019/20 season prior to departing for Inter Milan in January.

However, Bridge still thinks the 29-year-old deserves to be remembered for the key role that he played at Spurs for the majority of his time in England. He has claimed that the club's fanbase have underrated what Eriksen managed to achieve at Tottenham.

Speaking about the attacking midfielder to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge said: “I don’t think Spurs fans fully appreciated him, to be honest with you.”

Is David Moyes the best manager in the Premier League right now? Hear what Sam Allardyce thinks on The Football Terrace...

How badly do Tottenham miss Eriksen?

It would be fair to say that Tottenham have never directly replaced Eriksen since he moved on almost two years ago.

The club have brought in Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso to try to fill the void left behind by the Dane.

Neither man has managed to nail down a regular starting spot, though, and their strengths appear to be dribbling into the final third, rather than picking a defence-splitting pass like Eriksen.

1 of 12 Did Tottenham Hotspur sign Moussa Sissoko on transfer deadline day in 2016? Yes No

Under Mauricio Pochettino, Eriksen flourished in Spurs' midfield, creating numerous chances for Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Heung-min Son.

Nowadays, Kane and Son often have to fashion opportunities themselves, while Alli's form has nosedived alarmingly in recent seasons.

There is no longer that spark in the midfield, and until Tottenham get that back, it is hard to see them challenging the best teams in the country any time soon.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News