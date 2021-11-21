Crystal Palace latest news: £22.5m 'machine' was on Eagles' transfer hit list

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has revealed that Crystal Palace were interested in signing Andre Zambo Anguissa in the summer.

Anguissa spent last season at Fulham, and could have stayed in the Premier League if he had chosen to move to Selhurst Park. However, he opted to join Napoli on a season-long loan on deadline day instead.

How has Anguissa performed at Napoli?

Given that Anguissa was relegated from England's top division in 2020/21, some may have questioned whether he would be good enough to play for a high-profile club in Italy.

His former teammate Joachim Andersen labelled him a "machine" last year, though, and he has gone on to prove his doubters wrong by quickly cementing his place in Napoli's starting XI.

The Cameroon international, who is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt, has been a permanent fixture in Luciano Spalletti's starting line-up since he arrived in Naples, and he has played his part in the team's stunning league campaign to date.

Napoli have put themselves firmly in the title picture this season, as they aim to win their first Scudetto since 1990.

What has Bridge said about Anguissa?

Anguissa is thriving in Italy, but Bridge has claimed that he could have remained in England if Palace had got their way.

When asked if the Eagles were keen on the 26-year-old in the most recent transfer window, Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: “I think he was on their list in the summer.”

Have Palace missed the boat with Anguissa?

The central midfielder is only at Napoli on a temporary basis, so he is not tied down to a long-term contract, as things stand. Therefore, Palace may have a glimmer of hope in their pursuit of Anguissa, who they continue to be linked with.

The Serie A outfit do have the option to buy him outright at the end of the season, though, and given how well he has performed in the opening months of the campaign, it seems likely that they will exercise this clause.

Furthermore, from Anguissa's perspective, he is playing in a team that is fighting for the title and playing European football.

Palace have looked good under Patrick Vieira, but they are still some way off competing with the best sides in the Premier League, so it would make little sense for Anguissa to swap Naples for south London.

As long as the ex-Marseille man can maintain his form over the coming months, it appears likely that he will stay at Napoli beyond this season, and Palace will have to look elsewhere for a holding midfielder.

