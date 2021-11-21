Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There were shocking scenes during the Ligue 1 clash between Lyon and Marseille on Sunday evening.

The game was suspended just minutes after the first whistle.

Dimitri Payet was preparing to take a corner when he was struck in the head by a water bottle thrown by a home supporter.

The Frenchman clutched his face and fell to the ground in pain.

He received medical treatment, before returning to the dressing room along with the rest of the Marseille squad.

Prime video, per Get French Football News, have reported that the individual who threw the water bottle has been ejected from the stadium.

This is not the first time this season that Payet has had a bottle thrown at him during a game.

Back in August, during Marseille’s match with Nice, an opposition supporter threw a projectile at Payet.

Payet was fuming and sparked a pitch invasion after throwing the bottle back at fans.

Marseille refused to return to the pitch and the match was abandoned.

On that occasion, Nice were docked three points and forced to replay the game. They were also given a three-game spectator ban.

It is currently unknown whether Marseille will return to the pitch against Lyon and whether the game will continue.

