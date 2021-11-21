Rangers transfer news: £12.6m star 'looking to move away from Ibrox'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Stuart Hodge expects Ryan Kent to follow Steven Gerrard out of the exit door at Rangers "unless something dramatic" happens to keep him there.

The midfielder came through the ranks at Liverpool and was still at the club when Gerrard was academy manager before the former Gers boss brought Kent to Ibrox for £7m in 2019 following a successful loan period.

However, having spent the majority of his young career playing under Gerrard, Hodge thinks that his departure earlier this month could lead to Kent moving on himself.

How has Kent fared at Rangers?

This is the 25-year-old's fourth season in Scotland and the stats would suggest that he's got better every year.

During his loan spell, Kent was directly involved in 15 goals in 43 matches which led to him being named PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year in Gerrard's first season.

The following campaign, which was disrupted by Covid-19, Kent had contributed to 12 goals before the season was ended prematurely with eight games remaining.

But Kent made up for lost time in 2020-2021 when he produced some scintillating form to help Rangers to their eagerly-awaited first Scottish Premiership title since 2011.

He ended the season with an impressive 13 goals and 15 assists in all competitions as the Gers romped to the title in early-March.

Kent, valued at £12.6m by Transfermarkt, has been far from his best this term, though, and Hodge reckons that Gerrard's move to Aston Villa could lead to the midfield man leaving the club in the near-future.

What did Hodge say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Ryan Kent, obviously there's the established Liverpool connection there and I wouldn't be surprised if Gerrard was the factor that forced his hand.

"He's done for the most part pretty well at Rangers, but I would say Ryan Kent would be looking to move unless something dramatic happens."

Where could Kent end up going?

Having played some of the best football of his career under Gerrard, it doesn't come as much of a surprise to see Kent already being linked with a reunion at Aston Villa.

In truth, Kent would have probably been linked to wherever Gerrard ended up, but Villa would be an excellent move for both parties.

Furthermore, Gerrard will be looking to bring in players that understand his philosophies, whilst having spent three-and-a-half seasons in Scotland, a return to the Premier League could appeal to Kent, especially considering he failed to make a top-flight appearance during his Reds days.

