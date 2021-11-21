Elland Road transfer news: How much Leeds must pay to keep Kalvin Phillips revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Leeds United must be willing to significantly increase Kalvin Phillips' wages if they want to keep him.

The 25-year-old is only playing his second season of Premier League football, but he has already attracted the attention of two of the biggest clubs in the country.

What's the latest news involving Phillips?

Phillips has risen through the ranks with Leeds, and helped the side gain promotion to the top-flight in 2020.

In their first season back in the Premier League, he played an integral part in the team earning a top-half finish, and established himself as a regular starter for England.

With 19 international caps to his name, and having played in the European Championships final in July, he has caught the eye of Liverpool and Manchester United, who are both keen on signing the holding midfielder.

What has Jones said about how Leeds could keep hold of Phillips?

If Liverpool or United come knocking, it may be difficult for Leeds to fend off their interest. However, Jones has suggested that Leeds could convince Phillips to stay by offering him a new contract with an improved pay packet.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Phillips needs to be moved towards that £100,000-a-week mark, because if he moves elsewhere, that’s what he’s going to be getting.”

Should Leeds offer Phillips these wages?

Phillips currently earns £38,000-a-week, so this would be a huge increase in salary for the midfielder. Still, he might be worth it.

After spending most of his career in the lower divisions, Phillips has thrived in the Premier League over the last 14 months, and shown that he belongs at this level.

He has a case for being Leeds' most important player, as he is the player who mops up in front of the defence, and also keeps the play ticking over when the side are in possession.

Both Marcelo Bielsa and Gareth Southgate recognise the value that Phillips brings to a team, as they consistently pick him in their starting line-ups, and there is a noticeable drop-off in performance when he is unavailable.

£100,000-per-week is an eye-watering amount of money, particularly for a club like Leeds who are still trying to re-establish themselves in the Premier League, but the club should be looking to do everything they can to keep Phillips at Elland Road.

If that means offering him a lucrative new deal, then they should do so without hesitation.

